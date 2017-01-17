New York Times account hacked with tweet about Russia attack
In an apparent hack Sunday morning, the New York Times Video Twitter account posted a fake news tweet about Russia planning to launch a missile attack on the United States. "BREAKING: leaked statement from Vladimir Putin says: Russia will attack the United States with Missiles," read the tweet posted on the account around 10 a.m. Two follow up tweets on the account - which has more than 259,000 followers - claimed to come from OurMine, a hacker group that has breached high-profile Twitter accounts for Marvel, Netflix and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.
