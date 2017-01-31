Netgear Vulnerability Lets Hackers Commandeer Routers
A new vulnerability has been found in Netgear routers which can potentially allow hackers to commandeer your routers. This vulnerability is said to affect more than a dozen Netgear routers and thus potentially affects thousands of units in homes and businesses across the globe.
