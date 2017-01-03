NC man arrested on felony hacking charge is expected to plead guilty

A 24-year-old North Carolina man accused by federal prosecutors of hacking into CIA Director John Brennan's personal email and posting sensitive government information on WikiLeaks was expected to plead guilty on a felony charge Friday in court, according to news reports. Justin Liverman, of Morehead City in eastern North Carolina, was arrested in September 2016 along with another North Carolina man from Wilkes County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

