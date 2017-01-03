NC man arrested on felony hacking cha...

NC man arrested on felony hacking charge is expected to plead guilty

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A 24-year-old North Carolina man accused by federal prosecutors of hacking into CIA Director John Brennan's personal email and posting sensitive government information on WikiLeaks was expected to plead guilty on a felony charge Friday in court, according to news reports. Justin Liverman, of Morehead City in eastern North Carolina, was arrested in September 2016 along with another North Carolina man from Wilkes County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange 19 hr The Real Donald T... 32
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 4 demarco 697
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone? Dec 27 joec888 1
Give advise please Dec 22 Garry 1
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
News US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam... Dec 17 com 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 277,687,066

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC