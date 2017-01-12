MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch

MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch

16 hrs ago

Software giant Microsoft has moved to replace a botched patch which allowed an attacker to crash the Windows Local Security Authority Subsystem Service . LSASS is a process in Microsoft Windows operating systems that is responsible for enforcing the security policy on the system.

