Medical Marijuana Dispensary Applications Exposed in Cyber Attack
The Nevada Division of Public Health has announced that its Medical Marijuana Program online database has suffered a cyber-attack that has exposed 11,700 applications requesting approval to open a medical marijuana dispensary. Medical Marijuana agent cards were accessed, disclosing the names, Social Security number, race, address, and citizenship of the owners and employees of medical marijuana dispensaries.
