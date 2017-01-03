Medical Marijuana Dispensary Applicat...

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Applications Exposed in Cyber Attack

The Nevada Division of Public Health has announced that its Medical Marijuana Program online database has suffered a cyber-attack that has exposed 11,700 applications requesting approval to open a medical marijuana dispensary. Medical Marijuana agent cards were accessed, disclosing the names, Social Security number, race, address, and citizenship of the owners and employees of medical marijuana dispensaries.

