Massive cyber attack at UK's biggest hospital trust leaves THOUSANDS of patients at risk
The largest NHS trust in England has been hit by a huge cyber attack that could affect thousands of confidential patient files. Barts Health Trust, which runs four hospitals in east London - The Royal London, St Bartholomew's, Whipps Cross and Newham - has sent a message to staff urging them not to open email attachments from unknown senders.
