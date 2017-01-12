Massive cyber attack at UK's biggest ...

Massive cyber attack at UK's biggest hospital trust leaves THOUSANDS of patients at risk

18 hrs ago

The largest NHS trust in England has been hit by a huge cyber attack that could affect thousands of confidential patient files. Barts Health Trust, which runs four hospitals in east London - The Royal London, St Bartholomew's, Whipps Cross and Newham - has sent a message to staff urging them not to open email attachments from unknown senders.

