Man hacked into chat room and performed sex act in front of school children
Police were called after the incident, which saw a number of pupils from a school in Leeds, West Yorkshire, approached by a man online, earlier this week. And moments after logging in, an unknown man joined in the chat and exposed himself - before performing a sex act.
