Man caught in vast FBI sting gets 3 years for child porn
Standing before a federal judge on Monday, a Virginia man apologized for using a secret website to download images of naked children and to discuss his urges to touch them. Edward Joseph Matish III told the judge he knows children in the photos are now "haunted by the fact these images continue to circulate."
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Mon
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|me like good hax
|703
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec '16
|RustyS
|29
