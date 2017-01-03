Maine's senator renews push for cyber-attack protection
A pair of senators including Maine's Sen. Angus King is renewing its efforts to get protections for the country's energy infrastructure against cyber-attacks. King, an independent, is partnering with Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch on the push to pass the Securing Energy Infrastructure Act.
