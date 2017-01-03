Main Baltic news agency targeted by c...

Main Baltic news agency targeted by cyber attack

The agency says it managed to get the system up and running again around Friday midnight, adding its services were functioning normally Saturday. Tallinn-based BNS sends out news from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in those three Baltic languages, and in English and Russian.

Chicago, IL

