Mac malware is found targeting biomedical research
A Mac malware that's been spying on biomedical research centers may have been circulating undetected for years, according to new research. Antivirus vendor Malwarebytes uncovered the malicious code, after an IT administrator spotted unusual network traffic coming from an infected Mac.
