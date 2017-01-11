Los Angeles Valley College pays $28,000 in bitcoin ransom to hackers
Los Angeles Valley College was infected with a virus on Dec. 30 that disabled its computer systems. The Los Angeles Community College District paid a $28,000 ransom in bitcoin last week to hackers who took control of a campus email and computer network until a payment was made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
