Los Angeles college reportedly pays hackers $28G ransom
A Los Angeles college reportedly paid hackers a $28,000 ransom after a cyberattack kept students and faculty locked out of their accounts. The Valley Star , the Los Angeles Valley College school newspaper, reported Friday that hackers locked students and staff out of files, emails and messaging systems and threatened to delete everything if the ransom wasn't paid within a week.
