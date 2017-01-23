Lloyds Banking Group fought off three...

Lloyds Banking Group fought off three-day cyber attack

Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Lloyds Banking Group has fended off a three-day-long cyber attack designed to overwhelm the bank's systems and disrupt its digital services.

Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

