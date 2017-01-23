Lloyds Banking Group fought off three-day cyber attack
Lloyds Banking Group has fended off a three-day-long cyber attack designed to overwhelm the bank's systems and disrupt its digital services. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35391167.ece/d2804/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-657d57a4-fd9d-4fe2-942c-b5f83d62f54a_I1.jpg Lloyds Banking Group has fended off a three-day-long cyber attack designed to overwhelm the bank's systems and disrupt its digital services.
