Lloyds bank a victim of cyber attack
Lloyds Banking Group P.L.C. is working with law enforcement agencies to trace who may be behind a cyber attack that caused intermittent outages for customers of its personal banking websites almost two weeks ago, according to a source familiar with the incident. Britain's largest mortgage lender was hit by a distributed denial of service attack on Jan. 11, which carried on for two days, according to the source.
