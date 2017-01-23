Lloyds bank a victim of cyber attack

Lloyds Banking Group P.L.C. is working with law enforcement agencies to trace who may be behind a cyber attack that caused intermittent outages for customers of its personal banking websites almost two weeks ago, according to a source familiar with the incident. Britain's largest mortgage lender was hit by a distributed denial of service attack on Jan. 11, which carried on for two days, according to the source.

