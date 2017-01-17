Law Firm Data Breaches Demonstrate the Expanding Scope of Cyber Attacks

In a case of "cyber meets securities fraud," the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York recently indicted three foreign nationals on charges of insider trading, wire fraud, and computer hacking for allegedly trading on information they stole from the computer networks of two major New York law firms. A parallel enforcement action brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission its first time bringing civil charges based on the hacking of a law firm's computer network alleges insider trading and other violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

