Law Firm Data Breaches Demonstrate the Expanding Scope of Cyber Attacks
In a case of "cyber meets securities fraud," the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York recently indicted three foreign nationals on charges of insider trading, wire fraud, and computer hacking for allegedly trading on information they stole from the computer networks of two major New York law firms. A parallel enforcement action brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission its first time bringing civil charges based on the hacking of a law firm's computer network alleges insider trading and other violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Phillip
|701
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Mon
|martin
|1
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|10
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC