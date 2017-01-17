Kiev power outage in Dec was cyber at...

Kiev power outage in Dec was cyber attack -Ukrenergo

Jan 18 A power blackout in Ukraine's capital Kiev last month was caused by a cyber attack and investigators are trying to trace other potentially infected computers and establish the source of the breach, utility Ukrenergo told Reuters in emailed comments on Wednesday. When the lights went out in northern Kiev on Dec. 17-18, power supplier Ukrenergo suspected a cyber attack and hired investigators to help it determine the cause following a series of breaches across the country.

