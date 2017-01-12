Kathleen Parker: Hosea, can you see?
Republicans can argue until their last breath that Trump objectors are sore losers, but isn't more at stake than ? This phrase has been rendered quaint by such serious issues as: Russian hackers apparently trying to tilt the election toward Donald Trump; the FBI's possibly politically motivated practices; Trump's initial resistance to the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community; Trump's refusal to release tax records, which might mollify concerns about his relationship with Russia. These aren't partisan issues, or shouldn't be, as evidenced by the Justice Department inspector general's decision to investigate how FBI Director James Comey handled the probe of Hillary Clinton's email and private server.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Phillip
|701
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|18 hr
|martin
|1
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Sun
|Le Jimbo
|10
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC