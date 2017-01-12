Kathleen Parker: Hosea, can you see?

Kathleen Parker: Hosea, can you see?

Republicans can argue until their last breath that Trump objectors are sore losers, but isn't more at stake than ? This phrase has been rendered quaint by such serious issues as: Russian hackers apparently trying to tilt the election toward Donald Trump; the FBI's possibly politically motivated practices; Trump's initial resistance to the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community; Trump's refusal to release tax records, which might mollify concerns about his relationship with Russia. These aren't partisan issues, or shouldn't be, as evidenced by the Justice Department inspector general's decision to investigate how FBI Director James Comey handled the probe of Hillary Clinton's email and private server.

