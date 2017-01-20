Kareena Kapoor Khan's IT e-filing account hacker ARRESTED

The actress's fan had apparently filed her Income Tax return for her in order to access her phone number Around six months ago, after Kareena Kapoor Khan's Income Tax account was hacked and returns on her behalf were apparently filed, the cyber wing of Mumbai Police finally arrested the culprit on Monday, who is an employee of a paramilitary force from Hyderabad. But here's the clinch: Bebo's fan went through all of that just to get her phone number, which was printed on the acknowledgement receipt.

