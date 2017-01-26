Jennifer Lawrence 'celebgate' hacker jailed for nine months
In an era in which hacking is becoming an all-too common breach of privacy, many have welcomed the news that Edward Majerczyk, the man behind the "celebgate" violation has been sentenced to nine-months imprisonment in Los Angeles. With 30 celebrities involved, including Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence , the 29-year-old has also been ordered to pay US$5700 in restitution for counselling services for one undisclosed celebrity whose photos were disseminated online.
