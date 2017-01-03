Italy arrests two for hacking into email accounts of ECB's Draghi, former Italy PM Renzi
Jan 10 Italian police arrested two people on Tuesday for hacking into thousands of email accounts, including those of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and former prime minister Matteo Renzi. "There were tens of thousands of email accounts hacked, and among them were accounts belonging to bankers, businessmen and even several cardinals in the Vatican," Roberto Di Legami, director of the specialised cyber police unit that conducted the investigation, told Reuters.
