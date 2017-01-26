Internet users lose $476 on average per cyber attack, says Kaspersky Lab
Internet users lost about USD 476 or Rs 32,400 on an average to cyber attacks, a study by security software firm Kaspersky Lab said today. Also, over half of Internet users who lost money at the hands of cybercriminals have only got some, or none, of their stolen funds back, the report said.
