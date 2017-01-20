IDG Contributor Network: Hackers could use hidden mal-audio to attack Google Now
There's a fabulous story about a slew of Amazon Echo devices that took it upon themselves to order expensive doll houses from the ecommerce retailer all because a news show host uttered the phrase "Alexa ordered me a dollhouse" on air. The machines heard it from the TV switched on in the room.
