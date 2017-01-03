Hey Media: Let's Not Turn Russian Hackers into the Next WMDs, Okay?
Russian government hackers have taken control over our power grid ! Oh, wait a no a never mind. A laptop not connected to the power grid at all had some malware on it that does not appear to be connected to the Russian government after all.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|5 hr
|Babydoll
|17
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|demarco
|697
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
