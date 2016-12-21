Hackers target George Michael's boyfr...

Hackers target George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz on Twitter after singer's death

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Fadi Fawaz, who had dated the Careless Whisper star since 2012, found the singer dead in bed at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day. Following Michael's tragic passing, Fawaz used his social media account to speak about the death, tweeting "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Sat RustyS 29
Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone? Dec 27 joec888 1
Give advise please Dec 22 Garry 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Dec 21 Thomad 695
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
News US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam... Dec 17 com 1
News 'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put... Dec 17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC