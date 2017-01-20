Hackers hit share trading accounts fo...

Hackers hit share trading accounts for over HK$126 million

16 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Police say figure doubles sum for all of 2015 as criminals use new tactic of flooding victims with junk text messages to distract from transactions Police uncovered more than HK$126 million in unauthorised share trading in the first three quarters of 2016 - double the 2015 full-year total - with hackers employing new tactics designed to distract victims while taking control of their accounts. The number of cases relating to unlawful trading in the city also surged year-on-year from 24 A during the first nine months of 2015, to 61 last year.

