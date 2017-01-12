Hackers held Kiwi ransom for $6500

Hackers held Kiwi ransom for $6500

A New Zealand website administrator was forced to pay a $6500 ransom after his site was hijacked in an increasingly-common "ransomware" attack. John Hussey, founder of popular job seekers website seasonaljobs.co.nz, said hackers had managed to encrypt his server and lock him out unless he paid their demand of 5 bitcoins - an untraceable virtual currency which at the time were worth about $1300 each.

