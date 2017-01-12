Hackers could gain complete control of an Intel-based PC using a USB 3.0 port

When Intel launched its sixth-generation "Skylake" processors and chipsets in 2015, the company introduced a new technology called Direct Connect Interface , an easy way for testers to debug hardware without having to break open a PC. However, during the 33rd annual Chaos Communication Congress conference in Hamburg, Germany, security researchers Maxim Goryachy and Mark Ermolov of Positive Technologies revealed that hackers can use DCI to take complete control of a system and conduct attacks under the software layer, which would be undetectable by devices owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.