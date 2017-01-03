Hackers attack the defense fund of Si...

Hackers attack the defense fund of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht

10 hrs ago

Free Ross, a fundraising campaign to help the defense of imprisoned Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, was the target of hackers but since last week, it has regained control of its various accounts. The Free Ross campaign is run by the family of Ulbricht, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for operating the dark web bazaar Silk Road.

