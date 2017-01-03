Hacker publishes 1.5M users' information after esports site refuses ransom demand

Personal information for more than 1.5 million accounts maintained by the E-Sports Entertainment Association was stolen and published online after the company refused the cyber-ransom demands of hackers, the ESEA confirmed yesterday . ESEA has been updating its community in a timeline of events dating back to Dec. 27, and recommends that users change passwords and security questions in all other accounts where they used the same credentials.

