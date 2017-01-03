Government Test Hacked into Drones

At a day-long workshop on drones and privacy in October, researchers from the Federal Trade Commission showed they were able to hack into three different off-the-shelf drones, all costing less than $200. The three drones tested were the AR Drone Elite Quadcopter from Parrot, the Hawkeye II 2nd FPV Motion Sensing Quadcopter from DBPower and the oneCase CX-10w made by Cheerson, according to documents obtained by Recode from a Freedom of Information Act Request.

