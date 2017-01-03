German govt closely examining reports...

German govt closely examining reports of Russian fake news campaigns

9 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Allegations that Russia tried to influence the US election in favor of Donald Trump amount to a witch-hunt, the Kremlin said, in its first reaction to the release of a US intelligence report on the alleged Russian operation. German government officials said they were carefully examining an unprecedented proliferation of fake news items amid intelligence agency reports of Russian efforts to influence the country's parliamentary election in September.

