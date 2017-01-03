FTC sues maker of routers, baby monit...

FTC sues maker of routers, baby monitors over security

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission sued D-Link, claiming it lacks security measures in its home internet routers, cameras and baby monitors. "If your router isn't secure, it exposes your entire home system," FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in an interview with CNNMoney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange 2 hr The Real Donald T... 35
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 4 demarco 697
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone? Dec 27 joec888 1
Give advise please Dec 22 Garry 1
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
News US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam... Dec 17 com 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC