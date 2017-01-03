FTC sues maker of routers, baby monitors over security
On Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission sued D-Link, claiming it lacks security measures in its home internet routers, cameras and baby monitors. "If your router isn't secure, it exposes your entire home system," FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said in an interview with CNNMoney.
