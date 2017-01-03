FTC goes after D-Link for shoddy security in routers, cameras
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on D-Link for selling wireless routers and internet cameras that can easily be hacked, the regulator said Thursday. Thousands of consumers are at risk, the FTC said in a complaint filed against the Taiwanese manufacturer charging D-Link with repeatedly failing to take reasonable measures to secure the products.
