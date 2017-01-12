From fiction to fact: the cybercrime threats of the future
As programmes like 'Humans' and 'West World' play out a fictional world of cyborgs turning on mankind, we take a look at the growing number of cyber threats, both to businesses and individuals, and how fiction is quickly becoming fact. The Internet of Things and advances in artificial intelligence have created a swathe of new opportunities for criminals where complacency is, at best, commercial suicide and, at its very worst, potentially world ending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenilworth Weekly News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|16 hr
|Le Jimbo
|11
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 7
|Annita
|699
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC