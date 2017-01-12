From fiction to fact: the cybercrime ...

From fiction to fact: the cybercrime threats of the future

28 min ago

As programmes like 'Humans' and 'West World' play out a fictional world of cyborgs turning on mankind, we take a look at the growing number of cyber threats, both to businesses and individuals, and how fiction is quickly becoming fact. The Internet of Things and advances in artificial intelligence have created a swathe of new opportunities for criminals where complacency is, at best, commercial suicide and, at its very worst, potentially world ending.

