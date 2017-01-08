French military to boost defenses against cyber attacks-minister
France is no less vulnerable than the United States to cyber attacks from foreign countries and the French military will boost its resources to defend against them, the French defence minister said on Sunday. In an interview with French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said there is a real risk of cyber attacks on French civil infrastructure such as water, electricity, telecommunications and transport, as well as against French democracy and the media.
