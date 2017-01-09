FDA confirms that St. Jude's cardiac ...

FDA confirms that St. Jude's cardiac devices can be hacked

13 hrs ago

The FDA confirmed that St. Jude Medical's implantable cardiac devices have vulnerabilities that could allow a hacker to access a device. Once in, they could deplete the battery or administer incorrect pacing or shocks, the FDA said on Monday.

