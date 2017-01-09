FDA confirms that St. Jude's cardiac devices can be hacked
The FDA confirmed that St. Jude Medical's implantable cardiac devices have vulnerabilities that could allow a hacker to access a device. Once in, they could deplete the battery or administer incorrect pacing or shocks, the FDA said on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|9 hr
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Mon
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Annita
|699
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC