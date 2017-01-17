FBI questions Rutgers student about massive cyber attack
The FBI has interviewed a Rutgers University student in connection with a series of cyber attacks last year, after a computer security blogger said some of the coding used appeared to reach back to the student. His family said he is innocent and being falsely accused.
