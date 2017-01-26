Facebook taps into NFC in Android pho...

Facebook taps into NFC in Android phones for strong account security

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CIO

We hear a lot about 2-factor authentication these days, an invaluable way to protect your account from someone who has stolen your password, but there's an inherent wrinkle built into the system: SMS. Most 2FA setups use text messages to deliver a one-time code sent to your phone, but there can be issues with that system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 1 hr kuda 13
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed me like good hax 703
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan 9 The official line 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange Jan 9 I voted for Trump 34
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC