Facebook introduces support for physical 'security key' to counter hacking
Facebook has introduced a new feature called 'Security Key' for two-factor authentication while logging on to the social media website, that does not require an SMS to be sent. The social media company has announced that it will now support FIDO U2F security key, which is a physical key that is plugged in a USB-port on a computer and tapped to confirm login along with the password.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|1 hr
|kuda
|35
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|me like good hax
|703
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC