Facebook introduces support for physical 'security key' to counter hacking

18 hrs ago

Facebook has introduced a new feature called 'Security Key' for two-factor authentication while logging on to the social media website, that does not require an SMS to be sent. The social media company has announced that it will now support FIDO U2F security key, which is a physical key that is plugged in a USB-port on a computer and tapped to confirm login along with the password.

Chicago, IL

