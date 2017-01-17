England's largest NHS trust investiga...

England's largest NHS trust investigates cyber attack

A cyber attack on England's largest NHS trust has underlined the importance of cyber security at healthcare organisations and has raised renewed fears about NHS legacy IT systems England's largest NHS trust has launched an investigation into a cyber attack that forced systems to be taken offline briefly as a precautionary measure. By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

