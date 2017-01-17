Employer Did Not Owe Legal Duty to Protect Employees' Hacked Personal and Financial Records
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center maintained a human resource database containing current and former employees' names, dates of birth, social security numbers, tax information, addresses, salaries, and bank information. Hackers breached the database and stole financial information for 62,000 individuals and used the information to file fraudulent tax returns and steal tax refunds.
