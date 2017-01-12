Dracut schools hacked

Dracut schools hacked

Lowell Sun

The personal information -- including Social Security numbers -- of current and former Dracut Public Schools employees has been stolen in a cyberattack, according to Superintendent Steven Stone. The district confirmed on Friday that an employee fell for a sophisticated phishing scheme that allowed the perpetrators of the attack access to the information.

