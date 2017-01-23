Discarded laptop yields revelations o...

Discarded laptop yields revelations on network behind Brussels, Paris attacks

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Just hours after two ISIS suicide bombers blew themselves up inside Brussels airport on the morning of March 22, 2016, Belgian police discovered their safe house/bomb factory, thanks to the testimony of the taxi driver who picked up the attackers and took them to the airport. In a trash can outside the residence on rue Max Roos in the Brussels district of Schaerbeek, Belgian police found a discarded laptop belonging to one of the suicide bombers -- a Belgian named Najim Laachraoui -- who is believed to have built the bombs used in the Paris and Brussels attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 5 hr me like good hax 703
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 15 Le Jimbo 10
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan 9 The official line 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange Jan 9 I voted for Trump 34
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,246,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC