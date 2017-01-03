DDoS-for-hire services thrive despite...

DDoS-for-hire services thrive despite closure of major marketplace

Read more: CIO

The closure of a major online marketplace for paid distributed denial-of-service attacks appears to have done little to slow down the illegal activity. In late October, HackForums.net shut down its "Server Stress Testing" section, amid concerns that hackers were peddling DDoS-for-hire services through the site for as little as US$10 a month.

