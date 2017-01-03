DDoS-for-hire services thrive despite closure of major marketplace
The closure of a major online marketplace for paid distributed denial-of-service attacks appears to have done little to slow down the illegal activity. In late October, HackForums.net shut down its "Server Stress Testing" section, amid concerns that hackers were peddling DDoS-for-hire services through the site for as little as US$10 a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|32 min
|Go Blue Forever
|18
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|demarco
|697
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC