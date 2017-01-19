Data breaches hit record in 2016 as DNC, Wendy's Co. hacked
U.S. companies and government agencies suffered a record 1,093 data breaches last year, a 40 percent increase from 2015, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. Headline-grabbing hacks, with victims ranging from Wendy's Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Wed
|hacker here
|11
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 16
|Phillip
|701
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|10
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC