Cyber attack causes outages at Sundance Film Festival
A cyber attack that targeted Utah's Sundance Film Festival caused network outages and shut down box offices Saturday. Service at the Salt Lake City Main Box Office had since been restored, according to a news release from Sundance at about 1 p.m., and a team was "working hard" to get the system in Park City back up and running as soon as possible.
