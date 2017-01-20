Cuffs on Kareena's I-T account hacker

The cyber police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man, who has been serving in a central paramilitary force, for allegedly hacking actor Kareena Kapoor-Khan's income tax e-filing account. When the actress tried to file her income tax returns, she found that her account was hacked and someone had already filed an income tax return of Rs 8 lakh on her behalf.

