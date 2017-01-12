Critical flaw lets hackers take control of Samsung SmartCam cameras
The popular Samsung SmartCam security cameras contain a critical remote code execution vulnerability that could allow hackers to gain root access and take full control of them. The vulnerability was discovered by researchers from the hacking collective the Exploiteers , who have found vulnerabilities in the Samsung SmartCam devices in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Phillip
|701
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|15 hr
|martin
|1
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Sun
|Le Jimbo
|10
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC