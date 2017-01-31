Changes made in Trump's cybersecurity...

Changes made in Trump's cybersecurity executive order

An executive order awaiting President Donald Trump's signature is aimed at improving nation's hacker defenses -- including a plan to have the U.S. military review what kids are learning about cybersecurity in school. The president was expected to sign the mandate Tuesday.

